Barclays Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $84.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.