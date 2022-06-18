Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 780,100 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

