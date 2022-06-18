Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after acquiring an additional 421,405 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,482,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.