Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 107 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day moving average is $910.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

