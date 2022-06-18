Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.83.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.33 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.33.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

