Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.26

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.26 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.12). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.03), with a volume of 56,699 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.42. The company has a market cap of £93.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

