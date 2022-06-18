Benchmark Begins Coverage on Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.57 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $40.10.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
About Bristow Group (Get Rating)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
