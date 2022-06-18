Benchmark Begins Coverage on Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.57 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $40.10.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

