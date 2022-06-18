BENQI (QI) Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.34 or 0.01884847 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00097870 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014452 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

