Berenberg Bank Cuts Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Price Target to GBX 80

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LON:DEVO opened at GBX 62 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.30. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.69). The company has a market capitalization of £274.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

