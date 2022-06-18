Berenberg Bank Raises Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €150.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.46.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

