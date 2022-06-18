Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Shares of Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £593.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.26%.

About Alliance Pharma (Get Rating)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.