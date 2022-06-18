Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON WPM opened at GBX 3,162.30 ($38.38) on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634.50 ($31.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,502.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,322.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

