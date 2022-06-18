Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

