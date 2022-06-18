Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 145,952 Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

