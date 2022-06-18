Beryl Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

