Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Beryl Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

