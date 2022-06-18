Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $662,000 in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 277,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 202,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

