Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $948,000 in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of PACX opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

