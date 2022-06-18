Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of StarTek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRT. StockNews.com lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE SRT opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

