Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 282,776 Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,689,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

