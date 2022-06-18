Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

