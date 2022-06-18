Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Freedom Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FACT. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

NYSE FACT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.