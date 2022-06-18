Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 149,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

