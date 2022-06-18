BIDR Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $27.02 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

