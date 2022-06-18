Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44.

On Monday, April 18th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 1,051,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

