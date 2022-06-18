Birch Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 3.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 13,241,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,462. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.