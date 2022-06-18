Birch Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

