Birch Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. 2,513,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,631. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

