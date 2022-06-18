Birch Capital Management LLC Invests $88,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 260,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.