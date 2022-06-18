Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,382,000 after acquiring an additional 247,776 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 652,150 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,396,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.