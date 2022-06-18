Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,410,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,622. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

