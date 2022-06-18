Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) Trading Up 2.6%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 167,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 802,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

About Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

