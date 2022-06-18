Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) Trading Up 2.6%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 167,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 802,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.
About Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Brother (BTB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.