BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,184.00

BitBall (BTB) traded down 69.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $248,432.22 and $76,184.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 72.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,069.77 or 0.99872113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

