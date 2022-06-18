Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $12.46 or 0.00060550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $65,079.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.