BitCore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,583.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $134,583.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,007.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $991.82 or 0.05218180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00237158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00629601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00533484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00070791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00277002 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

