BitForex Token (BF) Price Down 30.9% This Week

BitForex Token (BF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $265,805.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,336,070 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

