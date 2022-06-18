BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $541.21 million, a PE ratio of 770.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

