BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 9,514 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

