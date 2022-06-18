BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading 0.4% Higher

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.55. 18,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,749,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

