BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Up 0.4%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.55. Approximately 18,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,749,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

