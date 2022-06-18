Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

