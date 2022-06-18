Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $209.35

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.35 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.29). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 9,639 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($3.76) target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.42. The stock has a market cap of £145.67 million and a PE ratio of 62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

