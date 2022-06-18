BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
