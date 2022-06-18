BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.