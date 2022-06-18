Bokf Na Acquires 6,166 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.