Bokf Na Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

NYSE:DLR opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

