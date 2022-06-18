Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.