Boson Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

