Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Director David Liu Buys 20,000 Shares

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) Director David Liu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BOXD opened at $1.30 on Friday. Boxed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,150,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at $6,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

