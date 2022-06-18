Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE BYD opened at C$127.83 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$148.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 125.82.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9849895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.50.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

