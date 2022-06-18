Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,704 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

